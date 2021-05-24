APC Chairman is dead

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Tony Aboh has reportedly died.

The State Chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the Ukum APC Chairman died during a brief illness stressing that burial arrangements will soon be announced.

The statement announcing the demise of the chairman which was signed by the Party’s Caretaker Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga added that late Tony Aboh was a loyal, committed and service- oriented party man who sacrificed immensely for the growth of the APC.

“He played a key role in fast-pacing the defection of notable Ukum sons and daughters to our party and setting a unity table that has strengthened APC in his area. His sudden demise came to us as a rude shock and a big blow, considering his strength of character and ability to mobilize people.

“While extending our deep condolences to his immediate family and the entire Ukum APC, we urge all our members to pray for the repose of his soul,” the statement said.