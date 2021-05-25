Hoodlums set Imo INEC office on fire

Hoodlums on Sunday night burnt the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the attack took place when there was no staff of the Commission on duty.

It was gathered that the facility was not partially burnt as security men repelled the attackers.

A source said, “Hoodlums operating in a vehicle have attacked the INEC office in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The hoodlums who operated in a vehicle came with inflammable substances and threw them into the INEC office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area. They were repelled by gallant security operatives and they fled.

“The fire was immediately put off and no much damage was done, either. There were no casualties. This is very unfortunate and we are saddened that the INEC facility was attacked.”