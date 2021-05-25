Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

I stole plantains to raise N10k for my girlfriend‘s makeup — Suspect

Younews Ng May 25, 2021 Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

A young man who was arrested for stealing bunches of plantain in Ebedebiri, Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa has revealed the bizarre circumstances which motivated him to commit the crime.
In his statement, the man said he stole the plantain in order to raise N10,000 to purchase a makeup kit for his girlfriend.
According to reports shared by community leaders on Monday, May 24, the suspect was caught and during interrogation by a community leader, Peres Double, the suspect claimed that his girlfriend demanded for the sum of ten thousand naira (N10,000) supposedly to buy make-up and had given him a deadline to get the money.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee set to wed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.