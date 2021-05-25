Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Vehicles burnt as Okada riders, police clash in Lagos

Younews Ng May 25, 2021 Crime, Investigation, News Leave a comment 58 Views

At least three vehicles were burnt and two patrol vans vandalised when Okada riders and policemen attached to the Elemoro Division Police Station in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State clashed on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred when police officers apprehended a motorcyclist who drove against traffic. The motorcyclist was said to have been shot dead in inexplicable circumstance.

In protest, other Okada riders stormed the Elemoro police station and burnt three vehicles and vandalised two patrol vans parked within the premises.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejebi, however, said the police station was not set ablaze.

Adejobi in a statement also said another police station in the Ile-Epo area of the state was also not set ablaze.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee set to wed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have set a wedding date ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.