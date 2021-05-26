CBN further devalues naira to 410.25/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria officially devalued the naira to 410.25/$ after the country’s currency defied all interventions to retain its value.

However, experts have said that the last resort employed by the CBN to adopt the NAFEX Investor & Exporter forex window rate of N410.25 as its official exchange rate to the dollar would lead to inflation and increase the poverty level in the country.

The CBN confirmed the new official rate on its website after it had removed N379/$ earlier in May.

Central Bank Governor, Godwin

Emefiele had said that the drop in crude oil earnings and the associated reduction in foreign portfolio inflows significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.

“In order to adjust for the decrease in supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated at the official window from 305/$ to 360/$ and now hovers around N410/$,” he had said.