‘Lagos to Abuja for N16,500’ — National Carrier Launched…reduces airfares

Green Africa is bringing fresh competition to aviation sector

Green Africa Airways, a Nigerian start-up carrier, has launched its entry into Nigerian aviation sector.

On Tuesday, the airline began sales of tickets for travellers to reserve a seat on its fleet.

The aviation company had earlier unveiled an initial route network on which to commence operations.

The network focuses on its Lagos base and comprises six domestic destinations, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akure, Ilorin, Enugu and Owerri.

The airline noted that operations will be scaled up as it receives more aircraft in the coming months and over the year.

Although ticket sales has begun, the airline will commence flight operation to various local destinations from June 24.

A review of the airline’s charges by TheCable shows that flight fees for Lagos and Abuja and vice-versa for the year is between N16,500 and N23,000.

This is lower when compared to current prices charged by other airlines operating in the country.

In April, the airline took delivery of two ATR 72-600s registered 5N-GAA and 5N-GAE.

Both aircraft which were received at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos have a capacity of 70 passengers in an all-economy, 2-2 layout.

To celebrate its launch, the airline announced a 10 percent discount for travellers booking on its website.

The airline said its customers, described as “gFlyers” can enjoy any of its three fare classes identified as gSaver, gClassic, and gFlex.