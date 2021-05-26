Soldier kills man who helps him with free ride, snatches his car

The owner of a car was shot dead in his car on his way to uyo by a military man he granted a ride two day ago, from Eleme junction in PH , to Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom state .

He thought this military man will help him through all the multiple check points along Ogoni Road.

The army man never knew this car was tracked, a device that was duly activated by security operatives and he was picked up at one hotel in Ukanafun LGA yesterday morning.

The military hierarchy was at the state police headquarters today to pick him up for firstly, a Court Marshal before handing him over to the police for prosecution .

I witnessed this process at Ikot Akpan Abia police headquarters today.

“We need to be circumspect as we give lift to not just security men on the road but” an a