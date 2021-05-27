Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya as new chief of army staff

May 27, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya as the new chief of army staff.
Yahaya, a major general, will replace the deceased Attahiru Ibrahim with immediate effect.

Before his appointment, Yahaya was the general officer commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian army.

This is according to a statement signed and released on Thursday by military spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Prior to his appointment Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism, Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI, the statement said.

His appointment comes days after the immediate past army chief, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 other military officials.

