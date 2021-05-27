El-Rufai sacks Deputy Chief of Staff, 18 advisers

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has relieved his Deputy Chief of Staff of Legislative Staff, Bala Mohammed, Political Adviser, Ben Kure and 17 other political appointees of their duties.

The appointees were relieved of their duties in what the governor described as the first phase of his rightsizing of the public service.

This was contained in a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Equally affected by the exercise are: Halima Musa Nagogo, Special Assistant to DCOSL and Umar Abubakar, another Special Assistant to DCOSL.

Others include: Mustapha Lynda Nyusha and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political, would also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political.

Also, the Special Adviser Social Development Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser Stephen Hezron and Mohammed Bello Shuaibu, Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna, among others were also affected.

The statement quoted El-Rufai as expressing gratitude to the those disengaged for their services to the state. He also wished them well in their future endeavours.