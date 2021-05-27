Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man Utd loses over £7million for not beating Villarreal in Europa League final

Younews Ng May 27, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Sports Leave a comment 63 Views

Manchester United could earn a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money if they were able to defeat La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Manchester United have already earned €4.5m (£3.9m) by reaching the Europa League final, but they stand to earn a further €4m (£3.5m) if they lift the trophy.

If they had defeated Villarreal on Wednesday, that would mean United will have banked a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money.

United was hoping to win their first piece of silverware under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the 48-year-old is hopeful that success in the Europa League will be the first of many.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said: “Of course. I think players when they get the taste for success, when they win trophies, when they win something, it can go two ways.

Europa League qualification is heating up with the likes of Tottenham and West Ham involved in the battle
Manchester United could earn a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money if they are able to defeat La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday .

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Opinion : Why JUSUN should end strike now !

I was in Asaba and heard the Governor of Delta State say that it will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.