Man Utd loses over £7million for not beating Villarreal in Europa League final

Manchester United could earn a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money if they were able to defeat La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Manchester United have already earned €4.5m (£3.9m) by reaching the Europa League final, but they stand to earn a further €4m (£3.5m) if they lift the trophy.

If they had defeated Villarreal on Wednesday, that would mean United will have banked a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money.

United was hoping to win their first piece of silverware under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the 48-year-old is hopeful that success in the Europa League will be the first of many.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer said: “Of course. I think players when they get the taste for success, when they win trophies, when they win something, it can go two ways.

Europa League qualification is heating up with the likes of Tottenham and West Ham involved in the battle

Manchester United could earn a total of €8.5m (£7.4m) in prize money if they are able to defeat La Liga side Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday .