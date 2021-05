Another Nigerian sentenced to death for drugs in Vietnam

Nigerian footballer, Theophilus Ugwu, 23, Has Been Sentenced To Death For smuggling 6 Kilos of drugs in Vietnam, on Tuesday.

He was arrested on March 8 2020 by Vietnam police, trying to smuggle in from Cambodia.

Ugwu said another African who promised to help him play for a famous Cambodian club, gave him a bag to deliver for $1000 but he said he wasn’t aware it contained drugs.