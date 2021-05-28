Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari promises Children of better tomorrow on Children’s Day

Younews Ng May 28, 2021 buhari, Celebrity, News, Press Release Leave a comment 60 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday celebrated the Children’s Day with a solemn promise to bequeath a better country for the present and future generations.

As part of the activities to commemorate Children’s Day, observed on May 27, the President hosted a group of Nigerian children at the State House.

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake’, a guided tour of the President’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

Describing children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of the society in the future, President Buhari, after spending a memorable time with his august visitors, bid them farewell, saying:

“Bye-bye, see you next year.”

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
May 27, 2021

