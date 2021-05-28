Details. Reasons why NBC suspends licence of ‘Betekete’ Radio

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the licence of Ahmad Isah’s Human Rights Radio for “recurring unprofessional conduct”.

In a BBC Africa Eye documentary, the activist was seen slapping a lady who was accused of setting her brother’s daughter on fire, sparking mixed reactions on and off social media.

Although Isah, popularly known as ‘ordinary president’, apologised for his action, the NBC summoned him to explain the circumstances behind the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, the NBC said it met with the Brekete Family show host on May 26, and “has reviewed the events and notes unreserved apologies and regrets expressed by the broadcaster”.

The commission said the action was in clear violation of the broadcasting code and a betrayal of confidence placed on him by the people and the federal government.

While recognising that the radio station has tuned its programming to the yearnings of the people, it noted that the station has been repeatedly warned and fined over abuse of ethics over the years.

It, therefore, ordered the suspension of the station’s licence for 30 days, effective from May 31.

“It is important to state that the commission has, over the years, advised, cautioned, warned, and fined the station over repeated cases of outright abuse, denigrating remarks, intimidation, and flagrant abuse of ethics of the fairness, balance, fair hearing on the station,” the statement reads.

“It is also on record that the commission had conducted several training and retraining programmes for the station and the host of the Brekete Family programme especially.

“The commission has therefore in line with the sanction provisions in 15.5.2 of the broadcasting code, ordered the suspension of licence of the broadcaster, until the broadcaster commits to ethical and professional broadcasting. The suspension order is effective from Monday the 31st of May 2021, at 12am.

“The order shall last 30 days during which it is expected that the broadcaster will put its house in order and attune itself to responsive, professional, and responsible broadcasting.

“It shall also pay a recommencement fee of as provided for in section 15.5.1 of the broadcasting code at the end of the suspension period