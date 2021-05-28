Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fuel-laden tanker catches fire today on Otedola bridge

Younews Ng May 28, 2021

A petrol tanker has suddenly caught fire on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expresssway.

It was confirmed that the tanker was fully laden with diesel as commuters speed to avoid been trapped by the inferno.
There was also no sign of the driver around the accident scene.

As at the time of filing this report, the inferno has been put off by men of the Lagos Fire Service.

The Otedola Bridge is notorious for road crashes mostly involving fuel-laden tankers and trucks that often explode, resulting in inferno, burnt vehicles, loss of lives and properties.

