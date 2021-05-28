LCCI donates learning tools to UNILAG, others

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has donated four 3D printers to the University of Lagos, the Lagos State Polytechnic and the Lagos State University.

The chamber LCCI said the printers were donated to the institutions to improve learning.

The President, LCCI, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said at the presentation on Wednesday that the 3D printers would improve the teaching capabilities of the teachers.

According to her, 3D printing process is an additive manufacturing process where an object is made layer by layer from the computer’s 3D model data.

She urged the leadership of the benefitting institutions to ensure that the best printers were made available to the students for in-depth practice, adding that this would bring out the best in the students and simplify the learning process.

She said, “The growth of 3D printing in Nigeria is expected to impact not only on manufacturing but also on the education sector. This technology brings to light a set of skills lacking in the Nigerian industrial setting, and the opportunity for new teaching practices in science and engineering programmes within our tertiary institutions.

“Awareness has been created on the value of 3D technology at this critical stage of the Nigerian economy and the roles it can play in all sectors of the economy. In the educational sector, 3D printing offers numerous benefits.”

The Managing Director, Kawai Technologies Limited, Otunba Akinbowale Akin-Olugbade, described 3D printing technology as critical to influencing, advancing, manufacturing and producing globally.

He said the nation’s current abstract learning culture might lead to a situation of intellectual or practical boredom and a subsequent lack of students’ engagements.

He said, “Research shows that a boring learning environment has a more powerful thinning effect on the brain cortex than what an exciting or engaging environment does.

“One way to increase learning engagement is by introducing 3D printers into a classroom with which students can follow a project-based learning approach.

“This would lead to enhanced creativity, enhanced problem-solving skills, new learning opportunities, and greater students’ engagements.”