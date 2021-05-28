Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Wike dares ‘Juju’ Shrines blocking constructions

River State governor, Nesome Wike has said he is ready for Juju worshippers who are disturbing road construction.

”Those of you putting up fake juju shrines along the road we are constructing to get compensation from the government, let me tell you , shishi you won’t get. Nobody will give you one Naira
Can you imagine, you say you want projects but you want to scare the contractor by decorating fake shrines along the construction site but i tell you, it will not work.
Tell your juju to come and see me…”
—- Gov Nyesom-Wike ‘s funny remarks at the flag off ceremony for the construction of Bori-Kono Road; the 2nd phase of Sakpenwa-Bori road.

