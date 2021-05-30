BREAKING: Chelsea wins the UEFA League title for a second time record

Chelsea this Saturday night beat favourites Manchester City in a pulsating encounter in Porto, Portugal, to win the 2021 European Champions League.

The match was decided by an unreplied goal by Kai Havertz, who sprinted forward in the 42 minutes to latch on to a floated ball, then dribbled goalkeeper Edeson before slotting into an empty net.

It was Chelsea’s third victory over Man City of late – the earlier ones being in the Premier League and League Cup.

Highlights: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz repaid some of his huge transfer fee as his first-half goal sealed a 1-0 win for his side over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. The German youngster, Chelsea’s record signing, latched on to Mason Mount’s pass and evaded City keeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.

Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but suffered a desperately disappointing night in Porto in what was their first Champions League final.Pep Guardiola’s side were never allowed to play their normal fluent game and could not respond as a disciplined Chelsea sealed a second Champions League triumph.

Manchester City:

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Chelsea:

Mendy, James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Werner