Oliseh blames Guardiola for City’s UCL defeat

Younews Ng May 30, 2021 News, Press Release, Sports, Swagger Leave a comment 71 Views

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has blamed Pep Gurdiola for Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

Kai Havertz scored the game’s only goal in the 42nd minute after Chelsea split open City’s defence with a counter attack.

Oliseh wondered why Guardiola started the game without a natural stiker or defensive midfielder.

Guardiola had captain Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus fit, but he failed to start any of them, playing without a recognised striker or defensive midfielder.

“I am shocked how Manchester City can show up for a Champions League Final without a natural defensive midfielder and a striker!! Chelsea I feel could easily get a well-deserved 3-0 up in my opinion. Curious to see what second half awaits us,” Oliseh tweeted in the first half.

Guardiola went ahead to bring in the three players, with Jesus replacing Kevin De Bruyne in the 60th minute. Fernandinho also replaced Bernardo Silva in the 64th minute, while Aguero was the third substitute, coming in for Raheem Sterling in the 70th minute.

