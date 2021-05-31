Another INEC office set ablaze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded another attack on its office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The commission said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 had now risen to 42.

“Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo was set ablaze on May 30.

“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.”

Okoye said that the latest incident had been reported to the Police for investigation.

“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state was vandalized on May 23.

“ It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo since the 2019 General Elections.”

Okoye said that INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment were critical national assets that guaranteed the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation.

“Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process,” Okoye added