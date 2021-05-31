Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Omoyele Sowore Shot By Police in Abuja,Rushed To Hospital

Younews Ng May 31, 2021

Report filtering in says that the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has been shot by n unidentified police officer in Abuja some minutes ago.

According to Adeyanju Adedeji, a fellow comrade, He was shot during a live video

It was also revealed that he has been rushed to the hospital

Details later

