BREAKING: Omoyele Sowore Shot By Police in Abuja,Rushed To Hospital
Younews Ng
May 31, 2021
Crime, Events, News, Press Release, Trending
26 Views
Omoyele Sowore Shot By Police in Abuja RUSHED TO HOSPITAL slideshow 2021-05-31
Report filtering in says that the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has been shot by n unidentified police officer in Abuja some minutes ago.
According to Adeyanju Adedeji, a fellow comrade, He was shot during a live video
It was also revealed that he has been rushed to the hospital
Details later
Check Also
The Federal Government says it has begun gathering evidence on government officials linked to the ...