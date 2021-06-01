Chukwueze undergoes surgery, out of Eagles, Lions clash

Forward Samuel Chukwueze will certainly miss the upcoming friendly against Cameroon on June 4 in Austria.

He has undergone surgery to fix a hamstring tear in his left leg and has been ruled out of the Super Eagles international friendly clash against arch-rivals Cameroon on June 4 in Vienna.

The Villarreal winger picked up the injury during the second leg 0-0 draw against Arsenal in a Europa League tie at the Emirates on May 6, which ruled him out of the final win against Manchester United last Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was having a fine season, having contributed four goals and two assists in La Liga, as well as four assists in the Europa League with a goal before the injury.

Following advice from the club’s medical team, Chukwueze went to Hospital Quironsalud in Barcelona to have his surgery, where he was operated on by Doctor Ramón Cugatand and has now started his recovery process.

“The Nigerian player (Chukwueze) tried everything possible to accelerate the recovery process to attempt to be available for the final of that competition (Europa), in Gdansk. A few days before the game against Manchester United, Chukwueze once more felt problems in that area and the club’s medical services have decided that the best option for him would be surgery,” read a statement on the club’s website