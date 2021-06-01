Gunmen set Chief O.K Ugba Properties ablaze..see why

Chief O.K Ugba house has been burnt down by IPOB

His brother said the man installed solar lights in the village.

Based on that, we gathered, the ESN misjudged him..they said he installed cameras to monitor their activities.

Now, the man’s mansion has been burnt down,.

His fleet of cars. G wagon. BMW X6. Range Rover Sports etc., all burnt.

His entire house looted and razed.

“This is terrible. This is complete madness and irresponsibility.” an eye witness to the event said.

Commenting on the development, Ugo Egbujo said

“His sin was that he installed solar lights in Amangwu Ohafia.

Once violence sets in it spreads like a wild weed.

“My sympathy is not for the rich like Isi bu Mba

It is for the poorest of the poor . They will suffer the most .

Igbo land is already in a big mess.”