Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking : Twitter deletes Buhari’s controversial ‘civil war’ post

Younews Ng June 2, 2021 buhari, Celebrity, News, Trending Leave a comment 43 Views

Social media giant, Twitter, has deleted a controversial post by the President, Muhammadu Buhari on the Biafran war of 1967-1970 wherein many lives were lost.

The tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, read in part, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

This statement did not go down well with many Nigerians who felt Buhari’s comments were insensitive particularly as his administration had not spoken hard on northern elements who cause trouble in the country.

A comment by Twitter stated, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

The social media giant had earlier in the year banned then United States President, Donald Trump, for his inciting comments which led to the attack on the US Congress..

However, the President’s supporters, led by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who came to prominence through activism, defended Buhari’s tweet.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

External reserves dropped by $640m in May – CBN

The country’s external reserves lost $640m in May, falling to $34.24bn on May 28 from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.