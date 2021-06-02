Opinion : President issues impotent threat

I suspect that every time President speaks like a man who can get it up, violent criminals and their franchisees order bottles of wine, start chomping on cigars, put their feet up and let out mega-wattage laughter.

The salad of impotent threats he’s issued in the last three months is rich. He gave bandits an ultimatum, warning that his government has the capacity, clearly not demonstrable, to neuter them. Those guys grew more impudent-almost like footballer doing dainty flicks and keepy-uppy in front of goal in a cup final.

Today, he boasted that his government will “treat promoters of violence and insurrection in the language they understand”.

I’m not sure whether to laugh or laugh. But it’s a safe bet that the guys he’s addressing nonchalantly picking their teeth (a la Bubu) after suya and whatever their preferred liquid is. The president’s threats, warnings and even counsel aren’t deemed to be worth more than kids’ waffle on the playground. They have all the force of a stray moth hitting you in the face.