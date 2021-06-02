Osun: Monarchs, youths laud Oyetola on launch of Osun Youth Policy

Some traditional rulers and youth bodies in Osun have commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the design of a youth policy document, describing it as a progressive development.

The Osun government, on Wednesday, launched the State’s first ever youth policy document to set a clear direction for youth education, empowerment, engagement and entrepreneurship in the State.

Speaking at the launch of the document, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, who described the youth policy document as a highly commendable initiative of Governor Oyetola’s administration, commended Oyetola for challenging the status quo.

“Today, we are seeing what governance should be like. I thank this government for challenging and changing the status quo. It is never an easy thing to challenge the staus quo, but we thank Governor Oyetola for braving up to the challenge”, Oluwo said.

He also encouraged Osun youths to take advantage of Oyetola’s qualities of attentiveness and readiness to negotiate as part of measures to get the best from government.

He continued: “This is a positive for the youths, but if we must tell ourselves the truth, we have to desist from doing things the wrong way. You cannot solve violence with violence.

“The government in power today isn’t the one that wronged you. This government isn’t the corrupt one, this government isn’t the one that killed many of our people through unattended bad roads and bad health care system. This government has done nothing short of serving the people, and doesn’t deserve to be attacked for the errors of the past.

“Youths should realise that they have a leader in Governor Oyetola who is ready to listen and to negotiate for solution. Let us desist from stoning those who want to change the narrative”, Oluwo added.

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, also lauded Governor Oyetola for laying the foundation for a solid future for the youths of the State.

“You are doing what is expected of a leader, which is to be able to project into the future.

“The youths are the future, and they are taking over in no distant time. I am happy that the groundwork of tomorrow is already being put in place by the resourceful and pragmatic governor of the State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. By this action, you have proved yourself a builder and a restorer of old waste places”, Oba Abolarin said.

The President of the Osun State Chapter of the Nationak Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Abdul-Azeez Ismail, lauded the Oyetola-led government for the efforts geared towards youth development, adding that the efforts we never be forgotten in the history of the State.

“We sincerely appreciate the kind gesture accorded us as this document becomes a reality today. We believe that henceforth, the youths of the State of Osun have a clear-cut direction through the four thematic areas that the policy provides (Youth Education, Empowerment, Engagement and Entrepreneurship)”, Ismail stated.

The strategic thrusts of the newly launched Osun Youth Policy Document include: to develop a productive workforce through sustainable economic engagement of Osun youths; to develop and promote health and health-promoting lifestyle; to develop inclusive platforms where equitable opportunities across the state are guaranteed; to promote and develop an enabling environment for youth development and engagement; to ensure partnership, building relationships and effective collaboration among stakeholders and partners; and to promote sustainable transition from youths to adulthood.