Plateau Sacks 532 Workers Over Forgery

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has said that the state Government has sacked 532 workers, over falsified documents following findings of investigation of a committee, on the verification and audit of staff strength.

The governor made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of Policy Retreat for the state Permanent Secetaries, on Tuesday at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru near Jos.

He said that the huge manpower gaps that exist in the Plateau State civil service,would be addressed at end of committee’s asignment.

“Already, about 532 names have been removed from Government payroll after an investigation using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) system, revealed inconsistencies in their records.

“Some had falsified their ages or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records.

“We shall ensure that all of them are properly investigated and made to face appropriate sanctions. This exercise will be a continuous one,” he said.