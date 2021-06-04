Boko Haram depletes Army, NYSC members used for war ,suggested

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, says corps members are part of the national defence policy of Nigeria and can be mobilised for war if need be.

He is saying this at a time Nigeria Army is trying to recruit many, due to many who had died in the asymmetrical war of Boko Haram.

The DG said further, “Corps members are on reserve. They are part of the national defence policy of this country. So, where there is serious war, our corps members are educated, they are knowledgeable and they can be trained. You see the drill and so on.

“You can imagine within the short three weeks in the orientation camps, the corps members are moulded. They are like soldiers.

Corps members are on reserve. They are also part of the national defence policy.”