Cooperative Mortgage Bank introduces agency banking tagged COS

Cooperative Mortgage Bank said it has introduced a unique agency banking system called ‘Coop One-Stop’ in order to bring banking closer to the people.

The Head of Agency Banking, Mrs Stella Abu, said the initiative was designed to allow agents to be physically present in cooperative society offices, local governments, universities, markets, villages and small communities to provide regular banking services.

They would also perform other functions which encompass National Social Housing Savings Scheme, cooperative save for shelter and thrift savings (Ajo), she said.

A statement issued by Head, Communications and Public Relations of the bank, Mrs Olufunmilayo Afolabi, said on Thursday.

Abu explained that agency banking had grown over the years since it was first initiated in Brazil in 1999 due to its versatility, a method which he said CMB was currently adopting to make banking easier for the people.

She revealed that Coop One-Stop project would provide employment for Nigerians who were willing to take banking to their neighbourhoods.

While calling on interested Nigerians to embrace the opportunity, Abu disclosed that agents would benefit from adequate training and provision of necessary facilities specially designed for the project.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CMB, Kabir Tukur, assured both existing and potential customers of exceptional service delivery and commitment to satisfaction.

He urged cooperators, who were the main beneficiaries of the Coop One-Stop agency banking initiative, and Nigerians in general to key into the project for maximum benefits.

Established in 1994, Cooperative Mortgage Bank’s objectives are provision of affordable and durable houses to the populace, and provision of structured mortgage for ease of home ownership