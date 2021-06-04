‘I don’t care if he has autism’ – lady professes love for Otedola’s son

A Nigerian lady identified as Annastasia Micheal says she’s willing to marry Fewa, son of Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman, despite having “autism”.

Autism, also called autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a complicated developmental disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

In a post on her Facebook page on Wednesday, Annastasia expressed her fondness for the billionaire son’s personality, adding that he has stolen her heart.

Her post was coming on the back of Fewa’s 21st birthday.

The lady added that she is ready to spend the rest of her life with Fewa.

“I have grown to love Fewa Otedola so much. His cuteness, innocence, simplicity, infact everything about this dude drives me crazy. I will love to spend the rest of my life with Fewaluv regardless his autism condition,” she wrote.

“Whenever I see him, I don’t see his condition but the genuine love I have for him, and I am willing to marry Fewa Otedola. He has stolen my heart. Happy birthday hearty, my heart beats only for you.”

Interestingly, Her post comes months after she referred to Don Jazzy, CEO of Mavin Records, as “her husband” while expressing her admiration for him.

“Don Jazzy is my husband, it’s been revealed to me countless times. He’s the only man I have ever loved. Don baby, you’re my world best, heart desire, my laughter, happiness and fulfilment,” she had said in February.

@ Cable