Mimiko debunks joining APC

the ex-governor, who is now the National Leader of the Zenith Labour Party, was planning to dump ZLP to join the APC.

The rebuttal was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr John-Paul Akinduro, in Akure, on Thursday.

Mimiko was quoted to have described the report as “ a piece of fake news.”

The statement read in part, “Dr Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring.

“He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Etnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday, and the 71st Birthday celebration and book presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Honourable Joseph Akilah, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1st.”

The statement explained that Mimiko gave non-partisan advice on steps to be taken to overcome the nation’s myriad of challenges, especially in the area of security. It also said at no time in his presentation did he signify an intention to join the APC, as was being speculated