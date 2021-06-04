Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NECO Gets Acting Registrar to Replace Late Obioma

Younews Ng June 4, 2021 News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 56 Views

An acting registrar has been appointed to take over the office of late Godswill Obioma who died after a brief illness – The new appointee is Ebikibina John Ogborodi, a native of Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa state – Ogborodi who joined NECO in 1999 had occupied several administrative positions before his latest appointment announced on Thursday, June 3

Before his latest elevation, the acting registrar who hails from the Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa was serving as the director of special duties.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Standard Chartered to launch crypto exchange services

Standard Chartered Plc has said it is set to launch a cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.