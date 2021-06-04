Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Standard Chartered to launch crypto exchange services

Standard Chartered Plc has said it is set to launch a cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage service.

The bank said its innovation arm, SC Ventures, would establish the platform.

The move will be a joint venture between SC Ventures and BC Technology Group, a Hong Kong-based investment company specialising in digital assets, according to Bitcoin.com.

BC Technology operates OSL, the first cryptocurrency exchange to be licensed by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission.

“We have a strong conviction that digital assets are here to stay and will be adopted by the institutional market as a highly relevant asset class. We are constructing the building blocks for a safe and reliable investment infrastructure,” the Head of SC Ventures, Alex Manson, said.

