Cameroon Beat Nigeria 1-0

June 5, 2021

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in an international friendly game played on Friday defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Cameroon’s Zambo Anguissa scored in the 37th minute to end the game 1-0.

