How University of Ilorin student was raped, murdered at her sister’s house

The late Olajide Omowumi Blessing

A 300 Level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, was brutally raped and murdered by unknown persons at her sister’s residence in Tanke area of the Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The deceased was a student of the Agricultural Science Department from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said Omowumi was found naked with her two hands tied to the back and mouth gagged on Tuesday, June 1.

“The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister came back from work at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday June 1, saying that she had tried severally to reach her on phone but couldn’t as the phone kept ringing. She came back from work to meet the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door. She then called some neighbours who helped to break open the door,” he stated.

“They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back, and her mouth gagged. She was met naked; bruises were noticed on her private part, her mouth was covered among others.

“Also, a note said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, “Unilorin doesn’t forgive.” The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.” he added.

The PPRO said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, has directed immediate investigation and arrest of the attackers.

Reacting to the incident, Hon Ganiyu Abolarin, representing Ekiti State constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly, demanded an immediate investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

“I am deeply concerned about increasing cases of rape and brutality against the girl child in Nigeria. I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of Olajide Omowumi Blessing, a 300 level student of Agriculture Science at the University of Ilorin, who hailed from Oke-Opin in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State,” he said.

“This gruesome murder of Olajide Blessing, who was allegedly raped to death in her home at Tanke, Ilorin, is one death too many. The action of the culprits horrific, condemnable and should not be condoned by any society. I, therefore, urge security agencies to speedily investigate, arrest and prosecute the culprits. The perpetrator(s) of this dastardly and barbaric act must be brought to justice. We must all seek justice for late Olajide Blessing.

“We must ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are swiftly brought to justice. This nonsensical act of raping must stop in Nigeria. I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the victim. While I commiserate with the bereaved family on the loss of their daughter, I pray God to grant Blessing’s soul peaceful rest. I also want to urge all our young people to be wary of the company they keep and the places they visit,” he added.