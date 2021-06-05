IKEDC staff electrocuted while disconnecting electricity in Abule Egba, Lagos

A staff of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has lost his life while trying to disconnect some customers from the powerline at Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The official, who was said to be with his colleagues, was electrocuted on the electricity pole in a bid to disconnect some customers due to non-payment of electricity bills.

An eyewitness said the deceased had successfully disconnected one house from the national grid and was on another pole trying to disconnect the next house when power was restored.

He was said to have been instantly electrocuted