Mbaka’s 30 days suspension ends, now banned from political matters

June 5, 2021

The Catholic church has banned Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), from commenting on partisan politics.

This is following Mbaka’s resumption to church activities of the ministry which was suspended following his one-month private retreat.

Callistus Onaga, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, in a letter to the priest also converted the adoration ministry to chaplaincy.

Following the development, Mbaka will no longer solely oversee the activities of the ministry as its spiritual director, as making it chaplaincy, brings it under the control of the Enugu Diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations.

But, he can appoint any ministerial officer “to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.

