Obasanjo laments bitter & sad state of Nigeria

The Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, says Nigeria is dripping with bitterness and sadness in the face of the current socio-economic and political challenges facing the country.

According to Obasanjo, the current challenges besetting the nation run contrary to the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers and what God destined the country to be.

He made the assertion on Thursday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State’s capital, when he was presented with a book titled “The Man, The General, and The President,” written by Femmy Carrena.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness; that is not what God wants this country to be. We must change the narrative; we must talk to ourselves in the civilized language. There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?” he said.

Speaking on how to set Nigeria on the right track, the former President said education must take the forefront and must be accorded its rightful position to reduce the numbers of out-of-school pupils which at the moment is put at about 14 million.

