On June 12 “Buhari Must Go” ‘shall be Nationwide protest

Groundswell of plan is in motion, for a protest, nationwide on June 12.

#OccupyNigeria2021 is said to be working round the clock on logistics, to make it a national affair.

Nigerians across the 36 federations are ready for “Buhari Must Go” protest, which will hold on June 12. The protest was planned out for Nigerians to state their demands “loud” and “clear” to President Buhari.

The protest is for Nigerians across all the states in Nigeria, and for Nigerians living in diaspora (abroad).

The protest will be for: