Private jet Owners’ Verification begins june 7

June 5, 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it will begin a verification exercise for all private jet owners from June 7 to July 6, 2021, for documentation.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the spokesman of the service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, said the exercise was necessitated by the economic and security situations of the country and would be carried out in strict compliance with all regulations of the country.

“Due to the reluctance of some highly placed individuals to pay taxes, the Nigeria Customs Service will be taking stock of all privately owned aircraft in the country.

Private airline owners or their representatives are to report to its headquarters in Abuja with the certificate of registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate (FOCC), NCAA’s Maintenance Compliance Certificate (MCC), NCAA’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) and Temporary Import Permit (TIP) where applicable.

