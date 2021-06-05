Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Secondary School hostel collapses in Adamawa, one student dead

A male student, Harka Yinasimna, has been killed when a hostel building at the Government Secondary school, Numan in Adamawa State collapsed on him on Friday, June 4.

According to reports, the building collapsed when it started to rain. The deceased was said to have been asleep when the building collapsed on him.

“The incident happened this afternoon between 1:00pm and 2:00pm when it just started to rain. The problem is that the structure is dilapidated, it is a pitiable situation. You need to see the structures.

“Students are taking lessons in a classroom that has no roof, it is really bad,” an eyewitness said.

