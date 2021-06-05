Ureka ! Clear signs JUSUN strike is almost over

Federal Government is currently holding its last meeting with JUSUN and PASAN to resolve the strike of the unions over the refusal of Governors to implement autonomy for state legislature and judiciary

A meeting between the Federal Government, judiciary and parliamentary workers in Abuja has ended with all parties signing agreement for implementation of the contentious financial autonomy in states.

The meeting chaired by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, agreed on a 40-day window for implementation of financial autonomy by states.

The Minister revealed that the Governors had signed their portion in the last 24 hours, giving room for both the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN leadership to append their signatures accordingly.

Ngige who had boasted last week that the unions will call-off their strike this week appealed to them to consider the many pending court cases and suspend the over 2 months old strike.

Meanwhile, both JUSUN and PASAN executives insist on meeting to communicate decisions reached to their members before taking any decision whether or not to suspend the action.