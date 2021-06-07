20 perish in Zaria-Kano highway crash

On Saturday, June 5th, 20 persons died in a road crash on the Kano-Zaria Expressway, around Kauran Wali area

The crash involved a Hummer bus belonging to the Kano Line with number plate KN 90 H42 and a Toyota RAV4 SUV with number plate ABC 550 NV.

The bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

The two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision due to dangerous driving and wrongful overtaking at a diversion point on the highway.

10 persons died on the spot, others died at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, where the victims were rushed to.