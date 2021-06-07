Adeboye tackles Buhari: RCCG won’t bow to Twitter ban

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has made it clear that the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCGG, which he oversees, will continue to use Twitter.

Adeboye made this known on Monday, despite the suspension of the microblogging site by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The renowned preacher, however, encrypted his opinion on the Twitter ban by Buhari, by noting that tweeting is in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations universal declaration of human rights.

He noted that RCCG is domiciled in more than 170 nations and won’t bow to the ban.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 nations and territories. The tweets here are in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations universal declaration of human rights,” Adeboye stated on Twitter.

Article 19 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights read, “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

The Buhari regime had last Friday suspended Twitter but Adeboye and RCCG had continued to use the platform.

Many Nigerians have also been using Virtual Private Networks to access Twitter.