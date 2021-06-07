Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Arrested ESN member ‘sings’ in Police custody

Younews Ng June 7, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 67 Views

“Our funding comes from supporters abroad and our charms were prepared by Aguleri native doctors in Anambra State”

: The only surviving suspected criminal gang member of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, that attacked Owerri, early hours of Sunday, Mr Stanley Osinachi,

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Zenith Bank gets court order, to pay 102 ex-staff severance packages

By.. Onome Jackson The National Industrial Court (NIJ) Lagos Division has ordered Zenith Bank to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.