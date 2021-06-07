Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING:Fleeing Igangan killer herdsmen relocate to Ogun, kill three in Imeko

Younews Ng June 7, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 50 Views

Those herdsmen who escaped after killing people in Igangan are now in Ogun State. They camp in a village called Sagada, under Oke Agbede in Ward 2.

“There is a river, (Oyan) in-between Sagada and Igangan. They are there as we speak. We have informed the appropriate authorities, but no positive steps have been taken so far,” the community leader said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

TB Joshua’s wife speaks on husband’s death,… heartbreaking

Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.