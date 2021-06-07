Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Exposed! Despite denials, Army retires 29 for COAS’ emergence

Though verily and randomly denied, top, high ranking personnel had been retired following the appointment of Mr Yahaya, who belonged to Regular Course 37.

Mr Yahaya, a major general, from Sokoto State, was named the army chief by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 27.

He succeeded Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died on May 21 in a plane crash alongside 10 other military personnel while on official assignment to Zaria, Kaduna State.

Shortly after the appointment of the new COAS, there were speculations that between 30 and 45 generals, who are his seniors, may be asked to go home.

The senior generals belong to Regular Courses 35 and 36.

But insiders have revealed that generals, from regular course 36 have been approved to proceed on terminal leave.

Among the generals are J.B Olawumi, J.O. Akomolafe, C.O. Ude, G. Oyefesobi, M.O. Uzoh, C.C. Okonkwo and M.S.A. Aliyu.

Others are U.M. Mohammed, B.M. Ashafa, N.E. Angbazo, Y.P. Auta and S.A. Yaro. (See the full list below).

Their leave was approved with effect from June 1, 2021.

The memo was, however, silent on major generals from the regular course 35, who are also Mr Yahaya seniors.

Below is the full list of generals proceeding on retirement:

  1. JB Olawumi
  2. JO Akomolafe
  3. CO Ude
  4. G Oyefesobi
  5. MO Uzoh
  6. CC Okonkwo
  7. MSA Aliyu
  8. UM Mohammed
  9. BM Shafa
  10. NE Angbazo
  11. YP Auta
  12. SA Yaro
  13. J Sarham
  14. HE Ayamasoawei
  15. OF Azinta
  16. BA Akinroluyo
  17. KAY Isiyaku
  18. AT Hamman
  19. AM Aliyu
  20. HPZ Vintienagba
  21. HR Momoh
  22. JR Unuigbe
  23. AA Jidda
  24. OI Uzomere
  25. MH Magaji
  26. LA Adegboye
  27. MA Masanawa
  28. OA Akinyemi
  29. AM Dauda

