Health & fitness expert, Arinola Adeniyi dies @ 60 !

Owner of popular Venivici Health Club and Spa, Ms Arinola Adeniyi is dead.

The amiable lady who is a respected health coach died early hours of today at the age of 60.

The sad news was broken to her thousands of followers on Instagram with the words ” Heaven has gained an angel, rest God’s perfect peace”.

We gathered that she complained of stomach pains late yesterday and reportedly went to.the hospital, only to pronounced dead in the early hours of today.

Adeniyi bagged a B.Sc degree in Economics from the then University of Ife(now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) and an M. BA from the University of Lagos.

She also bagged a diploma in Beauty Therapy from Ceteum Academy, London. An Associate of the Chartered Institute of Banker, Adeniyi rose to the post of Deputy General Manager in the defunct Lion Bank before she left to set up VENIVICI.

She was a recipient of many prestigious awards, notable among which is the Dr. Kwame Nkruma African Leadership Awards for Excellence in Enterprise.