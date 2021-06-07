Lagos begins retrofitting of streetlights

In furtherance of the renewed campaign to upgrade public infrastructure, the Lagos State Government has commenced the retrofitting of streetlights from High-Pressure Sodium Bulb (HPS) to Light Emitting Diode (LED) across the State.

This was revealed in an official statement signed by the General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, noting that the LED lighting system aligns with the present administration’s effort to have a smart electricity network that will improve the socio-economic resilience of the city.

Tijani submitted that the State Government’s commitment towards making the State a 21st-century economy is anchored on policies that guarantee decent lightning infrastructure, effective utilisation of resources and simultaneous investment incentives and innovation.

According to him, to make a profound impact in the drive towards power sustainability and optimisation of energy use in the State, significant change in investment is required and the Board is appropriately adopting this conventional scheme to promote energy efficiency and management.

Describing the concept of the upgrade, Tijani stated that considering the technical requirements, installation design and safety standards, it will afford the State the opportunity to utilise energy in an environmentally responsible manner and achieve mass-energy saving.

“The light-emitting diode is a rapidly-developing technology that is reshaping the energy sustainability landscape of the world, balancing economic growth and social progress with the preservation of the natural environment”, he declared.

The General Manager affirmed that the adoption of this form of resourceful energy practice in public spaces across the State will enhance operating efficiency and improve business practices.

While speaking on the efficacy of the new scheme, Tijani pointed out that the transformation in the sector, especially in the area of health benefits, will achieve an improvement in human wellbeing as a result of the significant reduction of Co2 emission.

He said, “The diodes have touched new heights in the lighting industry with their exceptional energy efficiency, high luminous output, marathon longer working life, longevity, low maintenance cost and eco-friendly applications”.

Stating that the government is also considering private investment in the retrofitting programme, Tijani said that the focus of LSEB is to ensure public lighting infrastructure delivered in Lagos meets world standards in quality, energy efficiency and aesthetics.

He noted that the government will leverage on private sector capital investments to expand the street lighting structure and model it to create sufficient regeneration protocol as it is being done in developed countries.