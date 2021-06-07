Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NCC Chair, Wife Become Fimogboye, Yeye Fimogboye Of Igboholand

Younews Ng June 7, 2021 Celebrity, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande and his wife have been named the new Fimogboye and Yeye Fimogboye of Igboholand respectively.
Though the installation would be conducted on a date to be decided on as the Otu-born governorship hopeful was unavoidably away at this point, the decision to confer the chieftaincy title on couple was announced by the Alepeta of Igboholand, Oba Joel Olalere Olawuwo Alasorogan, last Saturday during the fund-raising ceremony for the construction of a new palace for the town. Akande, incidentally, is the chairman of the palace fund raising occasion.
The monarch described Akande, who is the director of the Centre for Presidential Studies at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, as a “stellar son of Oke-Ogum and a colossal of exceptional degree in Oyo State.” He also indicated that he and his wife were conferred the title to commemorate the two year coronation anniversary of the Alepata of Igboholand, Oba Joel Olalere Olawuwo.

“We thank you for all you do in Oke-Ogun where you hail from, Oyo State and Nigeria at large,” the letter added

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

TB Joshua’s wife speaks on husband’s death,… heartbreaking

Evelyn Joshua, wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.