River gov, Wike, bombs JUSUN.. ‘No June salary’

Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has said

the state government had begun implementing “no work no pay” policy.

And he said, consequently, no June Salary for Judiciary workers.. ” Let heaven fall, we would all see..We have done what we ought to do.

The judiciary workers in Nigeria have been on a nationwide strike since April 6. They are demanding financial autonomy for the judiciary at the state and federal levels.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is a body of governors from the 36 states of the federation that was created to provide a platform for collaboration among governors on matters of public policy and promotion of good governance.

The forum at its meeting with the judiciary workers agreed to accede to their demands in order to end the two-month-old strike

But the governor Woke is saying “Whatever agreement the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has entered into with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is not binding on Rivers State.

Mr Wike said this on Saturday in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Senate Building of the Rivers State University and the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of the faculty building for the College of Medical Sciences.

“Governors’ Forum is not a government. It is an association of governors to share ideas and not to sign agreements on behalf of state governments,” Mr Wike said, according to a statement from the governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The statement was posted on Facebook.

“Even when they (the Governors’ Forum) say something, I will have to come back to the State and call a State Executive Council meeting, and we will take it as our resolution that this is what we are going to do.

“So, whatever they have signed with JUSUN, let me tell you people, it is not binding on the Rivers State government.”

Mr Wike, who said Rivers State was already implementing financial autonomy for the legislature and judiciary, vowed never to sign any agreement with the two arms of government since they are already enjoying financial autonomy.

“Rivers State Government has implemented financial autonomy for the legislature and Judiciary. The judiciary has collected the first and second quarters of their capital fund.

“We still use our money to do infrastructure for them in spite of that we release and give to them their capital expenditure,” Mr Wike said.